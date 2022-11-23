Fountain Hills Community Services is hosting the 32nd Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run & Fitness Walk on Thanksgiving morning Thursday, Nov. 24.
This Valley-wide favorite runs around the world-famous Fountain at Fountain Park. The event offers something for everyone and all ages. There is the 5K timed run or a one-mile fitness walk.
Runners may dress up in a favorite Thanksgiving-themed costume to enter the costume contest. Registration includes the traditional long-sleeve T-shirt.
The race starts at 7:15 a.m. on the Avenue of the Fountains, just east of Verde River Drive. The awards ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Located near the start line.
Pre-registration is required. There will be no on-site registration on the event day.
Packet pick-up is Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
The Community Center will be closed on race day, so plan accordingly.
All are invited to stay after the race to enjoy the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade along Saguaro Boulevard and the Avenue of the Fountains. The parade, hosted by Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, begins at 9:30 a.m.
Streets in the downtown area will be closed or restricted between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.