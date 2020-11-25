The Town of Fountain Hills will host its annual Turkey Trot competition on Thanksgiving morning, tomorrow, Nov. 26. The event will result in the closure of downtown streets between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Avenue of the Fountains will be closed completely between La Montana Drive and Saguaro Blvd.
Saguaro Blvd. will be closed in both directions between Paul Nordin Parkway and Palisades Blvd. (one northbound lane of Saguaro will be closed between El Lago Blvd. and Paul Nordin Parkway).
Eastbound Panorama Drive will be closed between Saguaro and El Lago.
Westbound El Lago will be closed between Panorama and Saguaro.
Verde River Drive will be open, but the intersection with Avenue of the Fountains will be closed to cross traffic.