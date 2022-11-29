trot turkeys.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills hosted its 32nd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning and set a new record with more than 2,400 participants taking part in the 5k run and one-mile fitness walk.

Brady McCaskill of Scottsdale was the first to finish the run twice around Fountain Park (16:15). Kevin Kemmerle of Phoenix was second overall (16:24), and Evan Grawer of Phoenix was third overall (16:37).