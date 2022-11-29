The Town of Fountain Hills hosted its 32nd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning and set a new record with more than 2,400 participants taking part in the 5k run and one-mile fitness walk.
Brady McCaskill of Scottsdale was the first to finish the run twice around Fountain Park (16:15). Kevin Kemmerle of Phoenix was second overall (16:24), and Evan Grawer of Phoenix was third overall (16:37).
Claire Le Gallo of Lake Tapps, WA, was the top female runner (19:04), and Jenna Lee of Scottsdale was a close second (19:13). Kaia LaHann of Scottsdale finished third among the women (20:14).
The top three in each of the age categories are listed as follows, beginning with the men/boys.
*12 and under – Nathaniel Schlossberg, Fountain Hills (21:15), Quinton Williams, Boise, ID (22:09), Jack Amdahl, Scottsdale (22:57).
*13-19 – Brady McCaskill, Scottsdale (16:15), Evan Grawer, Phoenix (16:37), Jackson Neppl, Colorado Springs (16:49).
*20-29 – Andrew Sinclair, New York, NY (18:08), Tanner Roe, Scottsdale (19:46), Jesse Boersma, Fountain Hills (19:47).
*30-39 – Kevin Kemmerle, Phoenix (16:24), Tyler Abrams, San Diego (16:59), Matthew Wolin, Fountain Hills (17:18).
*40-49 – Jon Spano, Gilbert (20:25), John Leiter, Fountain Hills (21:10), Nathan Evans, Fountain Hills (21:19).
*50-59 – Dan Rubin, Scottsdale (21:12), Doug Cowell, Chapel Hill, NC (22:04), John Larsen, Scottsdale (22:34).
*60-69 – Marty Teigen, Rio Verde (23:17), Gregory Crist, Quincy, MA (23:33), Craig Simpson, Albuquerque (25:10).
*70-79 – Tom Rafa, Fountain Hills (25:44), John Ehmann, Fountain Hills (27:08), Phillip Ward, Fountain Hills (29:29).
*80-plus – Bob Zierden, Fountain Hills (34:27), Douglas Hastings, Fountain Hills (49:36), Steve Rago, Scottsdale (51:44).
The women’s top finishers in each division are as follows:
*12-under – Mia Chevrier, Scottsdale (22:19), Madeleine Konat, Scottsdale (24:24), Bella Aguirre, Scottsdale (26:09).
*13-19 – Claire Le Gallo, Lake Tapps, WA (19:04), Kaia LaHann, Scottsdale (20:14), Skye Alker, Fountain Hills (21:12).
*20-29 – Jenna Lee, Scottsdale (19:13), Mary Taylor, Henderson, NV (20:46), Smadar Bogardus, Knoxville (25:11).
*30-39 – Christa Powers, Waco, TX (20:28), Naomi Nelson, Pequot Lakes, MN (20:57), Lily Blair Kita, Palo Alto, CA (21:42).
*40-49 – Amanda Kelly, Scottsdale (21:16), Sophie Chevrier, Scottsdale (22:19), Elizabeth Skiba, Chapel Hill, NC (23:13).
*50-59 – Becky Padera, Milton, MA (21:29), Janet Emond, Fountain Hills (24:46), Corey Paul, Sudbury, Ontario (25:19).
*60-69 – Susan Evans, Penticton, British Columbia (22:46), Shelley Doggett, Fountain Hills (25:28), Nora Leone, Fountain Hills (25:32).
*70-79 – Lain Ehmann, Fountain Hills (34:17), Katherine Gratz, Fountain Hills (37:33), Sheila Zahner Vadovicky, Scottsdale (38:38).
*80-plus – Mary Ellen Proser, Fountain Hills (46:59), Rita Beracy, Fountain Hills (47:08).