Not only is the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce bringing back the traditional Thanksgiving Day Parade, they are also kickstarting the season of giving with the return of the “Parade of Thanksgiving” turkey drive.
Benefitting Extended Hands Food Bank, the Parade of Thanksgiving will serve as a food drive to help feed community members in need this holiday season. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is encouraging both its membership and the local community to donate a turkey to the food bank; an estimated 300 turkeys are needed to help feed Fountain Hills families facing hardship at Thanksgiving.
“The Chamber pivoted to the turkey drive last year when the parade was canceled, but we continue to believe it is important to give back to the community,” said Paige Martin, the Chamber’s event and marketing manager. “Even though the full parade is returning, we still want to encourage our members and the community to consider donating.”
Donors can drop off their donations at the food bank on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9-10:45 a.m., or on Tuesdays from 3-5:45 p.m.
In addition to donating turkeys, Extended Hands Food Bank is requesting donations of non-perishable food and other Thanksgiving-type items. Those who would like to register their donation in order to be noted in The Fountain Hills Times may register for the Parade of Thanksgiving online via the calendar at fhchamber.com. All questions can be directed to Tammy Bell via email at tammy@fhchamber.com.