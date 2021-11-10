The Chamber of Commerce’s “Parade of Thanksgiving” turkey drive is ongoing.
Benefitting Extended Hands Food Bank, the Parade of Thanksgiving will serve as a food drive to help feed community members in need this holiday season. The chamber is encouraging both its membership and the local community to donate a turkey to the food bank; an estimated 300 turkeys are needed to help feed Fountain Hills families facing hardship at Thanksgiving.
Donors can drop off their donations at the food bank on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9-10:45 a.m., or on Tuesdays from 3-5:45 p.m.
In addition to donating turkeys, Extended Hands Food Bank is requesting donations of non-perishable food and other Thanksgiving-type items. Those who would like to register their donation in order to be noted in The Fountain Hills Times may register for the Parade of Thanksgiving online via the calendar at fhchamber.com. All questions can be directed to Tammy Bell via email at tammy@fhchamber.com.