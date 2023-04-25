MCSO logo

A reported homeless campsite on State Trust Land (STL) near Fountain Hills Middle School was the subject of a discussion at the Town Council meeting on April 18. The individual reportedly living at the site was arrested two days later.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer confirmed on Friday, April 21, that the individual who had been camping on the STL had been arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He said deputies saw the individual near Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards about noon on Thursday, April 20, recognized him as wanted and took him into custody without incident.