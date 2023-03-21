The Town Council has approved a professional services agreement with Top Leaf Tree Services for tree services on Town property in Fountain Hills.
The agreement is for professional tree pruning services up to $100,000 annually, not to exceed $500,000 over a five-year contract.
Top Leaf was selected through a bid process, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy.
Weldy noted that in Fountain Hills there are trees maintained by different departments including Public Works, Streets and Community Services. Public Works is responsible for roadway medians while Streets is responsible for 38-acres of medians as well as approximately 330 palm trees and 10,000 other trees of various species and sizes.
The council approved the agreement on a unanimous 7-0 vote.