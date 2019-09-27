A crew went to work Friday morning, Sept. 27, to remove a diseased pine tree on Avenue of the Fountains. Town officials noted that the tree was dying due to a bark beetle infestation. They did not want the disease to spread to other nearby trees. The tall pine was a fixture on The Avenue for decades.
