Christmas tree pick-up will once again be available to Fountain Hills residents.
This service has been provided to the residents of Fountain Hills and nearby communities for more than 20 years by young men in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The first pickup will be Saturday, Jan. 8, with an additional pickup on Jan. 15. This is the group’s only fundraiser for the year and the proceeds go to fund summer activities.
Those interested may visit FHYMChristmastrees.com to schedule a pickup.
Organizers would like to thank the community for supporting these young men in Fountain Hills.