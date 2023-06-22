A half-cent sales tax that has raised billions of dollars for transportation needs in Maricopa County over the past 40 years may be on the verge of disappearing at the end of 2025.
The State Legislature did pass a bill to allow the county to place the tax on the ballot for voters to decide in 2024, but Governor Katie Hobbs promised a veto.
“From day one, I promised I would be laser-focused on growing our economy and bringing high-paying jobs to our state for Arizona workers. Republican leadership’s partisan bill does neither of those things, and will be vetoed when it reaches my desk,” Hobbs said in a statement to the media. “Now, it’s time for legislators to vote on a compromise that is supported by a bipartisan majority in both chambers, business and labor leaders, and Maricopa County cities. It’s time for Republican leadership to stop playing partisan games, put the bipartisan compromise up for a vote, and stop holding our state’s economic potential hostage.”
There has thus far been little indication that legislators would go back to work on the bill as they prepare to adjourn for the session.
The bill would have allowed the county to place the tax question on the ballot in November 2024 in time for renewal without interruption. However, Republicans presented a bill that would cut large portions of the county’s transportation plans, particularly light rail expansion.
The Maricopa Association of Governments’ (MAG) 25-year transportation plan includes more than $80 million in projects specific to Fountain Hills.
“I support the position of MAG for a veto of SB1246,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said in a statement to The Times. “This bill upends three years’ worth of work that resulted in a regional transportation plan unanimously supported by elected leaders of 32 municipalities, tribal nations and counties, plus business and agency leaders. It is vital to the prosperity of the region and state, providing for multi-modal use of a complete transportation system by residents, businesses and visitors.
“Again, Maricopa County is the only one of 15 (counties in Arizona) that needs Legislative approval just to put a question before our own voters.
“MAG negotiated over 20 concessions, but this bill fails to present a cohesive, logical plan before voters. MAG states SB1246 ‘threatens our air quality status, risks federal transportation funds, and damages our state’s economic vitality.’”
There are three major street projects in Fountain Hills called out in the proposed plan for the next 25 years. According to Audra Koester-Thomas, who is Transportation Planning Manager for MAG and is also a Fountain Hills resident, the regional Prop 400 funding would provide more than $56 million for three projects.
The projects include reconstruction of Palisades Boulevard from Shea to Saguaro boulevards; widening of Shea Boulevard between Palisades Boulevard and Technology Drive; and reconstruction of Saguaro Boulevard between Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards (this is a project that was completed about seven years ago using a voter approved bond, the life of the existing pavement would likely extend to near the end of the new 25-year plan).
The Prop 400 funds also support the current Valley Metro Express Route between Fountain Hills and Mesa (Loop 202 and Gilbert Road).
“It would be expected that with an extension of Prop 400, the Town would pursue additional funding to support additional arterial, transit, bicycle and pedestrian, safety and ITS projects,” Koester-Thomas said. “The Town has previously been successful through MAG’s Regionally Competitive Program process.”