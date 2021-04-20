The draft for the proposed Active Transportation Plan for the Town of Fountain Hills is moving ahead with public review. On April 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Community Services Advisory Commission met in a joint session for a presentation and discussion on the plan.
Aaron Alan with J2 Consultants outlined how his firm and staff have been working since late last summer on the plan proposal covering primarily pedestrian and bicycle options for the town. Staff has also been coordinating the effort with the development of the Community Services Master Plan.
The project began in September with a Zoom session to answer questions and take input from the public. Alan said 39 residents participated in that meeting. A 17-question survey posted to the Town’s website gathered input from approximately 53 residents.
The information collected by the survey provides a picture of where residents like to walk and their favorite destinations. Similar information related to bicycling was also part of the survey.
The survey effort has also identified locations where residents are concerned about gaps in the sidewalk system. For the most part, these locations are along the major streets in the community.
In 2007 the town developed a sidewalk plan to identify important locations for sidewalk infill and expansion. It has been a slow process, as funding through the recession meant those projects have received lower priority. Last year, however, the town began working to fill gaps along Palisades Boulevard and new development will help tie together additional walkways together in the downtown area.
In addition, the survey shows bicyclists are seeking improved striping and signs related to bike lanes and proper turning at intersections.
A completed draft plan is now available for public review at the Town website, fh.az.gov. The online public comment period closed earlier this week, but the public will have an opportunity to make comment when the Planning and Zoning Commission considers its recommendation to the Town Council on Monday, May 10. It is also scheduled for the council to consider adoption on Tuesday, June 15.