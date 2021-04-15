The Town of Fountain Hills Active Transportation Plan (ATP) is the first active transportation plan developed by and for the town.
The plan will serve as the primary tool for deployment and integration of connected, safe and comfortable facilities for bicyclists, pedestrians and other non-motorized modes within the town.
“As the area continues to grow and new development comes to the town, it is important to have a clear vision for a transportation network that meets the needs of all users,” said TOFH Community Relations Manager Bo Larsen.
All citizens are invited to participate in this planning process. The plan is available for review at fh.az.gov/720/8510/Active-Transportation-Plan, and residents are encouraged to provide feedback on this plan.
On Monday, May 10, the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the plan for possible commission action and with a recommendation to the Town Council for consideration at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 5.