The Town Council heard an update on progress for a Town of Fountain Hills Active Transportation Plan at its regular session on Feb. 2.
Aaron Alan with J2 Consultants outlined how his firm and staff have been working since late last summer on a plan proposal covering primarily pedestrian and bicycle options for the town. Staff is also coordinating the effort with the development of the Community Services Master Plan.
The project began in September with a Zoom session to answer questions and take input from the public. Alan said 39 residents participated in that meeting. A 17-question survey posted to the town’s website gathered input from approximately 53 residents. That survey was active for three weeks between Sept. 3 and Sept. 24.
The information collected by the survey provides a picture of where residents like to walk and their favorite destinations. Similar information related to bicycling was also part of the survey.
The survey effort has also identified locations where residents are concerned about gaps in the sidewalk system. For the most part, these locations are along the major streets in the community.
In 2007 the town developed a sidewalk plan to identify important locations for sidewalk infill and expansion. It has been a slow process, as funding through the recession meant those projects have received lower priority. Last year, however, the town began working to fill gaps along Palisades Boulevard and new development will help tie together additional walkways together in the downtown area.
In addition, the survey shows bicyclists are seeking improved striping and signs related to bike lanes and proper turning at intersections.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said she is familiar with areas that identify bike lanes by painting they green. She said she recognizes it to be “pie in the sky” with the potential expense in the effort, but believes it provides clear delineation for cyclists and motorists and leaves little confusion regarding rights of way.
Residents also said in the survey that they want to see pedestrian and bicycle transit focused on interconnection of high-traffic destinations. These include the downtown, school sites and parks.
Alan also outlined some long-term objectives in how streets can be transitioned to provide clear bicycle lanes and sidewalks. He said in most cases such work can be done within the existing right-of way. The town can even look at some of its wider streets to make conversions within the existing curb boundaries.
Councilman Alan Magazine said there could be potential political issues.
“Many people don’t understand where the right-of-way is and will fear the town is taking their property,” he said.
Town Manager Grady Miller said it is true that typically the right of way extends behind the curb and into areas where residents have landscaped.
“This is a long-term plan, out as much as 20 years,” Miller said. “I believe that as people see what is being done in other neighborhoods, they will want it, too.”
Councilman Gerry Friedel said that, as a cyclist, he applauds the effort in putting together the plan.
“Presenting the ‘share the road’ message can be a significant educational process,” Friedel said.
Councilman Mike Scharnow said he believes the plan needs to revisit proposals that have been discussed previously, like a protected pedestrian crossing on Fountain Hills Blvd. just south of Palisades, where a lot of people cross between residential apartments and the shopping center.
Mayor Ginny Dickey noted that the plan should include the FIT Urban Trails, even though they are largely already established.
The town website, fh.az.gov, offers access to the Active Transportation Plan and includes videos, meeting presentations and the survey.
The overall plan will be posted to the website for public review before the council takes any formal action related to it.
As noted, this would be a long-term effort to implement the plan with funding based on available capital and potential grant funding for projects year-to-year.