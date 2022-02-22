Bill Craig, who leads the Trailblazers program in Fountain Hills, reported trail counter activity in the community.
Counters are set up on the Lake Overlook Trail, Fountain Hills Botanical Garden, one on the Andrews/Kinsey Trail, one on the Overlook Trail, one at the gate leading to the Promenade Trail and one at the beginning of the parking lot at Adero Canyon Trailhead (ACT).
The numbers he reported are from January. A total of 43,591 people have “broken the beam between the counter and the reflector,” Craig said in a press release.
The ACT parking counter had the highest numbers of visitors with 13,498. ACT Promenade had 13,118, followed by the Lake Overlook Trail (7,664); Overlook/Ridgeline Trail (3,842); Andrews/Kinsey (3,545); and Fountain Hills Botanical Garden (1,924).
The weather the past several weeks, and what appears to be in the next few weeks, brings out people to enjoy the beauty of the desert.