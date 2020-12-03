The Town Council has agreed to engage Kimley Horn and Associates in a traffic engineering study related to safety concerns at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards, but told staff to hold off on a traffic signal study for the Palisades and Palomino/Eagle Ridge intersection.
Staff was presenting a request for $175,082 for the two-part study addressing potential traffic issues. The council deadlocked 3-3 on a motion related to the Palisades and Palomino intersection. Councilman Dennis Brown was not present. The proposal was supported by Mayor Ginny Dickey and council members Alan Magazine and Mike Scharnow.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that its approval would lock in pricing for a three-phase study that would take a few years. The initial work to conduct a warrant study would cost $17,000.
“With the Adero Canyon Development and expansion of the (Adero) Resort on Eagle Ridge Drive, traffic signal warrants are anticipated to be met based on the…resort traffic study,” Weldy said. “Construction of a traffic signal at the intersection will provide for more efficient flow of traffic at this critical intersection.”
Additional phases of that project would include a preliminary design and cost estimates and documentation for a four-way stop. The last phase would be final design. Actual construction may be determined following the completion of the three phases. A full, four-way traffic signal normally carries a price tag of more than $500,000.
Vice Mayor David Spelich said he believes this is a lot of money for a study that is likely to be skewed by reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we can delay this for a while,” Spelich said.
Weldy noted that the town has collected fairly recent traffic counts on the intersection that would not be skewed by reduced travel.
Councilman Gerry Friedel said he believes that a lot of people will not be commuting back to the office once the pandemic is past.
Councilman Art Tolis joined Spelich and Friedel in voting against the signal study.
FH Blvd.
The second part of the contract, which is included in the $175,000 figure, is to have Kimley Horn analyze the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. This work would cost about $21,000.
Weldy said this is a busy intersection and improvements have been a council priority for several years.
“A traffic analysis will review signal timing/operations and changes necessary to improve (the smooth flow of traffic),” Weldy said. “It will also evaluate the left turn storage lengths an determine if improvements are necessary.”
The town has received numerous complaints that include the experiences of some council members, that the left turn lane from northbound Fountain Hills Blvd. to westbound Palisades does not hold enough cars, nor does the light provide time to clear the lane.
Weldy said this analysis will also include an evaluation of crash data to determine if there are crash patterns present where the town can develop mitigation measures.
He also noted that the signal at that intersection was installed prior to incorporation and there has been no review of the traffic in more than 20 years.
“The evaluation, results and recommendations will be documented in a technical report for review and consideration by the mayor and council,” Weldy said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the evaluation of the Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards intersection.