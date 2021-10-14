The Town Council has approved a cooperative purchase agreement with Econolite Control Products to supply traffic signal controllers for the Town of Fountain Hills. The cost is $52,550.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said controllers installed in 2010 have exceeded their intended service life and are no longer manufactured or serviceable. With changing technology, the town needs to upgrade this equipment.
Weldy said this agreement will provide replacement for all 13 traffic signals in the town with one spare controller for a backup.
He said the town would be able to sell the older equipment at auction to provide offset for the funding.
The cooperative agreement is part of an agreement Econolite made with Maricopa County Department of Transportation.