At its March 2 regular session, the Town Council voted to approve $49,000 for a warrant study to determine potential need for a future traffic signal at the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Palomino Blvd./Eagle Ridge Drive in Fountain Hills.
A professional services agreement would have Kimley-Horn and Associates, engineering consultants, perform the study.
The council heard this proposal in November 2020 but rejected it. Public Works Director Justin Weldy apologized to the council for poorly presenting the proposal last fall.
“I never intended to provide confusing or misleading information,” Weldy said.
The study is the first step in planning for outlying years, according to Weldy. He said, based on traffic study information performed in connection with the Adero-Scottsdale Resort located on Eagle Ridge Drive and the proposed Daybreak Apartment complex on Palisades near Shea, there are indications that the intersection will meet warrants for a signal.
The Daybreak project did not come to fruition.
Weldy said the Kimley-Horn study will include 8-hour traffic volume, 4-hour volume, peak-hour traffic volumes and pedestrian traffic at the intersection.
Also included would be utility coordination, scoping and options for turn lanes.
The consultant will be modeling for future development in Adero Canyon and possible further expansion of the Adero Resort.
Vice Mayor David Spelich asked Weldy if he knew the collision history at the intersection. Weldy deferred that question to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Larry Kratzer. Kratzer told the council he did not have specific numbers, but during his roughly two years as district commander he does not recall any frequency of collisions at the intersection.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked whether the town faced potential legal issues if the study indicated warrants were met and the council chose not to proceed with installation.
Town Attorney Aaron Arnson said he does not believe the study would obligate the town to go forward with a signal.
Town Manager Grady Miller said he would like to have the data for planning. He indicated he believes the town has made some level of commitment to developers by asking them to commit funding for a signal improvement.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski noted the cost of installation for a four-way traffic signal is around three quarters of a million dollars.
Miller noted there are multiple options for funding such a project, including highway safety and transportation grants, and as he noted, developers have committed in development agreements to participate as well as development fees.
“It is important to get these figures to be aware of future use and need,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said.