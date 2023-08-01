Car crash

In Arizona, traffic fatalities are on the rise.

Traffic fatalities in Arizona rose again in 2022, according to the state’s annual report on motor vehicle crashes on all roads, including local streets.

There were 1,294 traffic fatalities across the state last year, an increase of 8.6% compared to 2021, according to the 2022 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report. Figures show crashes associated with inappropriate speed and speeding accounted for a greater share of deaths and injuries, providing a sobering reminder for Arizonans to avoid such unsafe driving behaviors.