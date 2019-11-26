The Toys for Tots gift drive is in full swing, once again hosted by local Marine Corps League Detachment #1439.
Local businesses have placed donation boxes around the community, with organizers saying they hope to exceed last year’s donation record with the help of contributions from the community.
To take part in the toy drive, purchase a gift for a child and drop it off at any of the following locations before Dec. 15: Sheriff’s Office in Town Hall, Palisades fire station, Fire Station #2 on Fountain Hills Blvd., Phil’s Filling Station, Safeway, Sonoran Real Estate, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Desert Canyon Golf Club, Friends in the Hills Club, Keller Williams Real Estate, Desert Dawg, Senor Taco, Bashas’, American Legion Post 58, Tap House, Card Shop, Raymond James, Oyo Yogurt and Anytime Fitness.
For additional details, visit toysfortots.org.
Debbie Yin, with the Marine Corps, said the organization would like to thank all of the businesses and public servants who have offered lobby space for Toys for Tots collection, as well as those who drop of gifts.
“We appreciate your participation and generosity in dropping off unwrapped gifts at any of the locations,” Yin said. “In addition, we will also have our Toys for Tots Christmas Bear House in the 2019 Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov. 28 and will have donation boxes along the parade route, so come out and see us and join in the holiday spirit.”
Questions may be directed to the Toys for Tots Chairman, Dave Nelson, at dnelly@cox.net or 602-402-9200.