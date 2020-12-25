The Marine Corps League was busy through the month of December with its annual Toys for Tots collection drive.
Local businesses and individuals donated toys for local children. More than 40 boxes of toys were collected, with Keller Williams Realty, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills, Phil’s Filling Station, American Legion Post 58 and Fountain Hills Fire Department leading the drive.
In addition to those organizations, another 22 businesses contributed toys. Many of the toys collected will remain in Fountain Hills for those in need at day care centers and local schools.
Among toys collected were bicycles, doll, stuffed animals and games.