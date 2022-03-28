The latest edition of the community activity guide, “In the Loop,” is available to view online at FountainHillsAZ.gov/CommunityServices. The activity guide spotlights the numerous programs, activities and events happening in Fountain Hills during the months from April to August 2022.
Registration will open for Summer 2022 programs, special interest classes, sports leagues, fitness and wellness programs, and Community Center membership programs on Monday, April 4, at the Town’s new registration website, FountainHillsAZ.gov/REC. With over 100 options of programs and classes offered this upcoming season, there is a wide array of events and program options for youth, teens and adults to get active or to learn a new skill.
Town Recreation staff urge interested participants to register early, before program options fill. New programs include Conquer Ninja Gyms, Teen Nights at the Community Center, Youth French Camp for Beginners, Explore Writing through Memoir, Youth STEM programs, Adult Summer Sports Series, Summer Games and more.
Visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/REC to view programs and online registration. For additional questions, contact Fountain Hills Community Services at 480-816-5100 or customerservice@fountainhillsaz.gov.