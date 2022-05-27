The Town Council has approved a staff request to seek grants from the Maricopa County Flood Control District to fund a couple of flood control projects in Fountain Hills.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said staff looks for opportunities to improve storm water drainage systems with a focus on preventing flooding of homes and businesses.
“Prior to incorporation, several areas within the town were constructed without proper drainage design or infrastructure,” Weldy said. “Due to recent weather changes, storm events are becoming more frequent with increased intensity.”
He said two storm events last summer resulted in two pre-incorporation storm drain systems to be inundated, flooding three homes.
Staff has proposed two projects for grant funding from MCFCD. Those include the design and construction of a catch basis and drainpipe on Duce Court, a cul-de-sac within Courtside Villas off Saguaro Boulevard. The second is design and construction of improvements to an existing undersized drainage channel between Grande Boulevard and Rosita Drive.
The system’s inability to remove the storm water quickly resulted in flooding of private residential property causing damage to the homes, according to Weldy.
Susan Anderson, the resident of a home on Grande Boulevard next to the drainage channel, told the council they have worked hard to keep up their home, but it has gotten so every time it rains, they need to deal with mud and debris in their yard and flooding in the garage. She said people speeding through the standing water on Grande creates a wave action that increases the potential for damage.
Weldy said the proposal in both locations is to enhance the ability of the channel and piping to remove the water more quickly. He said there are additional locations that should also be addressed.
Town Manager Grady Miller said there is a need for the Town to have a stormwater master plan to mitigate such situations. MCFCD is working on a flood study for Fountain Hills with which the Town can further develop a plan.
“If we don’t address the problems, we will continue to have these issues,” Miller said.
Weldy said having a master plan on hand will also help in making grant requests to assist with funding.
Staff did not have cost estimates for the proposed projects at this time.