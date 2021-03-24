The Town Council has approved the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations in Fountain Hills.
The council voted 6-0 on the proposal at its March 16 regular session. The town is moving ahead to have the equipment installed by April 30 to take advantage of a rebate program from Salt River Project.
Economic Development Director James Smith told the council the EV charging stations are included as an objective of the Town of Fountain Hills Strategic Plan from 2017 and 2019. He said previous consideration of such a project was rejected due to the cost.
However, the town recently learned of the SRP rebate program available to governments, schools and non-profits, which will cover roughly half the cost of the installation.
The rebate covers up to $11,000 for a typical charging station ($5,500 per port). The town contacted ChargePoint, a company that has installed charging stations nationwide including some in Scottsdale. The company would install two of its dual port charging stations in Fountain Hills, one on the Civic Center property near the Community Center, and the second at Fountain Park in the parking lot off El Lago Blvd.
The total cost of the equipment and one-year service plan is $15,534. Staff is including another $28,650 for electrical installation and concrete work, for a total of $44,185. The anticipated SRP rebate would be $22,000 for the project.
The ChargePoint charging network is nationwide. People wishing to charge their vehicle with the ChargePoint station use an app to pay for the electricity used in charging the vehicle.
Smith said the town would own the charging stations and pay for the electricity to operate them. In its agreement with ChargePoint, the town would receive 90 percent of the revenue received from the stations. ChargePoint would receive 10 percent. In addition, the town would retain rights to sell advertising on the charging units, including the ability to include video displays.
Staff will research with other communities the appropriate fees for the use of the charging stations. The town can recover only the actual costs of operation, leaving the cost to customers based on the costs to provide the service.
Staff will begin the process of establishing a fee to include in the town’s Comprehensive Fee Schedule. Setting the fees requires a 60-day process including public notice and possibly a public hearing.
Councilwoman Peggy McMahon asked staff if they believe there is sufficient need in Fountain Hills for the charging stations.
Although those specifics are not available, Town Manager Grady Miller noted that all vehicle manufacturers have committed to a substantial increase in electric vehicles over the next 10 years.
It was also noted that these charging stations would offer a quick charge to provide owners the needed power to drive additional mileage until they arrive at their home power port for a full charge.