The Town Council has approved authorization for staff to apply for an Arizona State Parks and Trails grant, as well as the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority grant for the upcoming fiscal year.
The State Parks grant would authorize $100,000 in matching funds for a grant to install a second bathroom facility at Four Peaks Park estimated to cost $200,000.
The proposed facility would be constructed near the playground on the south side of the wash. Staff stated there is some indication that such a facility was there at one time, possibly providing some of the subgrade infrastructure.
The State Parks Board awards grants in September, January and March of each year. Approved projects receive funding within about 60 days.
The Sports and Tourism Authority grant authorizes $75,000 in matching funds to provide lights at Desert Vista Park for the skate facility. The proposed project has an estimated cost of $150,000.
Lighting was removed from the original Skate Park project design due to budget constraints. The park serves an estimated 50 users per day, including those using skateboards, scooters, in-line skates and bikes.
“The addition of lighting would significantly extend the use of this park,” the staff report states. “Lighting for the skate park would allow evening hours, as well as make the park a year-round amenity.”
Staff should be notified of the grant awards in November 2021. If the grant is received the work should take 45-60 days with renovations to begin in late spring 2022.