Visitors to the Town of Fountain Hills website on Monday, Oct. 18, noticed a different look. After six years of one image, nearly anything can feel stale and out-of-date. This was the issue of the Town’s website at fh.az.gov, according to Town Community Relations Manager Bo Larsen.
The Town uses CivicPlus, a government-focused website design and hosting company with more than 4,000 clients nationwide. Since going live in 2015, the Town’s website has maintained the same look and feel. Under the user agreement with CivicPlus, the Town was eligible for a free revision.
“Though we weren’t starting from scratch with our site, we wanted a site that offered a fresh look and enhancements for our residents. All the navigation stays the same, so except for the colors and feel, this is the same site everyone is accustomed to using,” Larsen said.
According to Larsen, CivicPlus provided a wide range of existing city and town websites to review for ideas. One of the goals with the refreshed design was to enhance the brand for Fountain Hills. Other enhanced features of the new look include the addition of a calendar and events section on the home page, and an increase in the number of stories displayed.
“This site allows us to use various images of the Town which wasn’t available with the other site,” Larsen said. “Now we can show the natural beauty of our Town and highlight the unique features that help make Fountain Hills a great town to live in.”