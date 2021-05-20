The Vision Fountain Hills team has launched the 2021 Community Feedback Survey.
After the success of the 2020 Community Satisfaction Survey, the VisionFH team has been analyzing, filtering and summarizing hundreds of comments from the Fountain Hills residents who wanted their voices heard when it came to how satisfied they were with the community.
Those several hundred who responded to last year’s survey shared their top six priorities in Fountain Hills. Those priorities were shopping experiences, technical services, youth activities, environment, town condition and events.
The goal of the new survey is to give residents and businessowners another opportunity to expand on these priorities.
“Any survey is just a snapshot at that moment in time,” said Jerry Butler, co-chair of VisionFH. “Our challenge is to interpret what’s been shared with us through the survey results and comments; translate everything into what’s really important to most people and then respond in a way that can make a positive impact in our community.”
After analyzing the input from the past survey, members of VisionFH team responded by delivering the results of the 2020 survey submissions on their website, through emails to all of the participants and in meetings with town staff and leadership while discussing future plans and needs for the community. From there, the new 2021 Feedback Survey was designed. This new survey will take a “deeper dive” to obtain more details on what improvements residents would like to see.
The new survey will close soon so the team can quickly and thoroughly provide the results to develop future focus groups. Volunteers and leaders in the community will assemble to work out solutions that make the most sense for our community.
“The thoughts and ideas shared through this survey really do matter,” Butler said. “We encourage everyone to participate whether you took the past surveys or not.”
Anyone who calls Fountain Hills home can participate by going to visionfh.org.