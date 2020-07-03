Since the first week in June, Maricopa County has been experiencing an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As a result, many hospitals in the region are nearing their in-patient capacities.
In order to help reduce the infection rates and manage the situation, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors enacted a countywide regulation that individuals must wear face coverings when in public places. Employees of businesses with customers are also required to wear face coverings at their place of business.
Governor Ducey’s Executive Orders require individuals and businesses to follow guidelines as set forth by the Arizona Department of Health and other medical organizations.
Certain businesses such as indoor gyms and fitness clubs or centers, indoor movie theaters, water parks, and tubing operators have been ordered to cease operations effective June 29, 2020.
Bars with a series 6 or 7 liquor license from the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (these entities may provide take-out and curbside service) are also prohibited from serving customers except for take-out and curbside service.
Unless extended, the closures remain in effect until July 27, 2020, after which businesses seeking to resume operations must demonstrate compliance with public health guidance as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Enforcement of these laws by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in partnership with the Town of Fountain Hills, may involve MCSO deputies visiting businesses with the intent to inform and educate. Businesses that continually fail to comply with these laws may be subject to prosecution, as well as reporting to authorized licensing entities for further action, which may involve revocation of applicable licenses required to operate.