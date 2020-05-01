Taking the lead from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, the Town of Fountain Hills will extend its stay at home order through Friday, May 15, along with the gradual reopening of some town park facilities and amenities.
In a statement released Thursday, April 30, Mayor Ginny Dickey expressed her agreement with the Ducey plan to extend the order.
“The Town Manager and I support Governor Ducey’s extension of the stay at home order as he clearly recognizes that Arizona has not met the medical metrics of two weeks of declining COVID-19 cases and deaths as established by medical experts,” Dickey said. “Medical experts from the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services believe that extending the stay at home order will reduce exposure to the virus and save lives. Once Arizona meets the two week reduction in cases and deaths, then the Governor will begin phasing in the opening of businesses and services.”
Town Manager Grady Miller adds that due to higher temperatures and the natural likelihood of social distancing being maintained, the Town of Fountain Hills will be reopening a number of park amenities with limitations beginning Monday, May 4. This includes the Dog Park, Skate Park, pickle ball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, and the main restrooms at Fountain Park. The remaining park restrooms will be reopened on Monday, May 11.
“The Town understands the hardship that the pandemic has caused our residents. While all are still to stay home except as indicated under the Executive Orders during the next two weeks, we hope reopening these recreational amenities will help a bit,” Dickey said.