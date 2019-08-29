At its Aug. 13 regular session the Town Council approved participation in a joint grant application with the City of Scottsdale for pedestrian access improvements along Shea Boulevard between 142nd Street and Eagle Mountain Parkway.
The proposed project would construct a 10-foot wide multi-use concrete path. The request is for funding of a Federal Aid Congestion Management Air Quality (CMAQ) grant through the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
The grant would cover 94.3 percent of the cost on the estimated $4.3 million project. It is estimated that the cost to the Town of Fountain Hills would be $152,762, primarily during the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. There is simpler design within Scottsdale, leaving its portion at $62,258.
The City of Scottsdale is self-certified for construction projects and would be the lead agency for this work.
In a staff report to the council Town Engineer Randy Harrel noted that the CMAQ grants are highly competitive so there is no certainty this project would be awarded.
The joint application is to be submitted to MAG by Sept. 16, 2019.