Fountain Hills Teens had a blast going on a Critter Crawl with Desert Dog Off-road Adventures in June. The teens got to go off-roading in fully-loaded Jeeps to learn about cactus plants and animals. They even got to get out and go on a critter hunt. Scorpions, spiders, lizards and birds were just some of the critters they discovered.
Teens are invited to join Fountain Hills Community Services for the next Teen trip at iFly Scottsdale Thursday, July 22.
Experience the thrill of skydiving without having to jump out of a plane. iFly Scottsdale is hosting live physics demonstrations and teaching teens all about the science of flight. Each teen will also get two flights in their indoor skydiving tunnel.
Organizers within the Fountain Hills Community Services Department said they are excited to offer a trip specific for local high school students. These trips are for teens between the ages of 13-17. The cost of the trip includes transportation, entrance into the activity and a meal. Advance registration is required. For the iFly trip, register for Course #5855. The cost is $50.
Pick up and drop off will be in front of the administration building at Fountain Hills High School.
This is just one of three remaining trips in 2021. Anyone who registers for all three remaining trips will receive one for free.
Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation or in person at Town Hall.