In November 2022 the Town Council voted to take the fire department under its control and create a municipal fire department – ending a half-century relationship the community has had with Rural/Metro Corporation.

Earlier in the year the council made the decision to hire two separate consulting firms to review the Town’s contract agreements with Rural/Metro as well as the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to determine the best long-term path forward to provide public safety services for the Town of Fountain Hills.