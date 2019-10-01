The Town Council has approved a request from Town Manager Grady Miller for a minor reorganization of staff to better meet current needs.
The change includes relocating staff involved in the tourism function to the Economic Development Department. The position of volunteer coordinator is now reporting to the Community Services department.
“With the recent retirement of the volunteer coordination and appointment of a new economic development director, staff identified a few opportunities to improve the internal reporting structure for tourism and volunteer programs,” Miller said.
The previous alignment had the communications and marketing coordinator reporting to community services (80-percent) and the town manager (20-percent), and the volunteer coordinator worked through the town manager.
Communications and Marketing Coordinator Grace Rodman-Guetter would now report through Economic Development Director James Smith. The volunteer coordinator (when filled) would report through Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin.
Miller said the tourism function within municipal government commonly works under economic development. He said the communications function would still have the oversight of the town manager.
The volunteer program is well suited to the Community Services Department, Miller said. Many of the volunteer opportunities are operated by or have a relationship with Community Services including Home Delivered Meals, special events and Community Center programs.