The Town of Fountain Hills has launched a new online and mobile service request system to help residents report service issues directly to Town staff. From reporting potholes and graffiti to a fallen street sign, the new digital reporting system allows residents to submit photos and specific location information, providing the team with helpful information to help staff quickly resolve requests and concerns. SeeClickFix replaces the Town's Request Tracker platform.
The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reported issues are acknowledged and automatically routed to the appropriate Town department for resolution. The Town will communicate with residents through the SeeClickFix system if additional information is needed. Once the Town fixes reported issues, the tickets are closed, and the Town sends the submitter a resolution notification.