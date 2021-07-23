Each year, the Town of Fountain Hills budgets approximately $2 million to replace and upkeep town streets. With this limited budget, the Town manages more than 162 miles of roadways, encompassing over 3.6 million square yards of the asphalt surface.
A pavement management analysis report was commissioned in 2018 to help provide a roadmap for managing the Town’s roads upkeep. The information helps identify the optimal level of funding, timing and to create a renewal strategy to help keep the local roadway network at a satisfactory level of service.
The Town of Fountain Hills is creating an ad-hoc committee of engaged residents to offer input and guidance in how the Town can manage streets and pavement repairs for the next 20 years. In addition, the Citizens Ad-Hoc Streets Committee will work closely with the town manager and public works director in reviewing the town’s street needs and issuing its recommendations to the Town Council for addressing pavement management into the future.
Interested Fountain Hills residents should submit a letter of interest to the Town Manager’s Office. The letter should address any pavement management experience, why you want to serve on this ad-hoc committee, and what you would contribute if selected to serve on this committee.
The Town will review and select committee members by mid-September. The dates and times of the committee meetings have yet to be determined. However, it is anticipated that the ad-hoc committee will conclude its mission in six months or less.
Send letters of interest no later than Aug. 19 to Citizens Ad-Hoc Streets Committee, Town Manager’s Office, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
For more information about the Town’s Pavement Management Analysis Report, go to fh.az.gov/576/Streets.