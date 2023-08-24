Landscaping

The Town stopped irrigating the turf area along the northeast corner of Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards in anticipation of converting to low-water landscaping. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

The Town Council has approved a staff request for a grant application to help fund the conversion of turf areas to desert landscaping. The application is to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona and would help cover the estimated $173,709 cost of re-landscaping two areas. The grant would cover all but $43,427 of the cost, which would be the Town’s responsibility.

The first project is a turf conversion at the intersection of Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards. The area has approximately 30,000 square feet of irrigated grass as well as non-drought tolerant trees and shrubs. The funding would be used to remove the existing landscaping and replace the turf with granite and add drought-tolerant desert xeriscape. The estimated total cost of this project is $135,200.