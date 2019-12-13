Dominick LaBate, the friendly face always eager to help at the reception desk in the Fountain Hills Community Center, turned 75 on Friday, Dec. 6. He is proud to be the oldest employee for the Town of Fountain Hills.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. LaBate came to Arizona 20 years ago, and has been with the Town of Fountain Hills for 12 years, working as a customer service representative in Town Hall before moving to the Community Center.
LaBate worked 40 years in and around New York, including 20 years with Grumman Aerospace at Bethpage, N.Y. on Long Island. It is the location where Grumman manufactured the lunar modules for NASA’s Apollo program that landed man on the moon.
LaBate was working transportation for Grumman and had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the first men to set foot on the moon.
For another 20 years LaBate worked for Federal Express in Manhattan where he was a senior district manager for FedEx.
LaBate says he loves Fountain Hills and working at the Community Center, and has a great appreciation for his boss.
Say “happy birthday” to LaBate when at the Community Center in the coming days.