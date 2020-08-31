The Town of Fountain Hills and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) are teaming up to hire a consultant to prepare an Active Transportation Plan for the town.
“This will be the first such comprehensive plan for the town looking at non-motorized transportation options to improve connectivity and safety,” said Community Development Director John Wesley.
The public portion of the planning process will kick off with a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Also, as of that date there will be an online survey available for the public to submit.
An Active Transportation Plan reviews the non-vehicular transportation systems in the community and recommends improvements to the bicycle and pedestrian systems to improve safety, functionality and usability of the system.
J2 Engineering and Environmental Design is working with the town on the planning process. The goal is to have a plan completed by June 2021.
Opportunities for citizen involvement, review and comment will be provided throughout the planning and adoption process.
Residents are invited to participate in the Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. for an introduction to the plan. To attend via Zoom, register at fh.az.gov/activetransportation.
Also, beginning Sept. 8, residents may complete an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/FH-ATP.
Comments may be emailed to jwesley@fh.az.gov.