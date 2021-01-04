Fountain Hills is the recipient of a 2020 Insurify’s Season of Giving Award for Arizona. The Season of Giving Award is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.
“Given the level of volunteerism in our community, from Make a Difference Day to Home Delivered Meals, to the charitable organizations that improve the lives of so many, it is not surprising that we would also be home to people who have careers in service to others,” said Town of Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. “Fountain Hills has a long history of caring about others, and it is an honor to be recognized as such.”
To select the winning communities, the analysts at Insurify, an online car insurance quotes comparison platform, analyzed over 2.7 million insurance applications to determine the city in each state with the highest share of applicants identifying as caregivers, teachers, firefighters, medical professionals, social workers and other occupations that work generously in service.
Drivers who submit applications disclose their occupation and the city they live in. The community with the highest share of these occupations was awarded the Season of Giving Award for its respective state.
“We’ve had to rely on the kindness of our community members more than ever this year,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This holiday season, we wish to recognize the communities who have most clearly demonstrated a dedication to the spirit of giving in their everyday lives.”
For a full list of the 2020 Season of Giving Award winners, visit insurify.com/insights/season-of-giving-award-2020.