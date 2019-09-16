The Town Council voted to authorize staff to purchase new utility vehicles and equipment for Parks and Recreation, but did not act on a request from the Street Department for an industrial loader and a power broom.
The purchase of one heavy duty utility cart, three regular duty carts and one Sand Pro vehicle totaling approximately $76,000 was approved by the council.
The carts are used extensively in the town parks for maintenance and repair work, trash collection and ball diamond prep. The Sand Pro is specifically used for maintenance of non-turf areas, particularly on the ball fields (warning tracks and infield).
Staff reported that all of the vehicles were seven or eight years old, qualifying them for replacement under the guidelines of the town’s Vehicle Replacement Policy.
The council did not move on a request to purchase an industrial loader and a power broom.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy outlined the $169,676 request as important to staff response to storm clean-up on town streets. He said the loader would be equipment that replacement has been deferred for some time, and the broom is new equipment that would allow for the more efficient removal of debris. It is not a street sweeper, which is not suited to handling large debris that the broom can handle, according to Weldy.
Councilman Dennis Brown questioned the need to replace the equipment at this time. He said this is a large purchase and the town is trying to recover from difficult fiscal times.
Brown said he believes a lease or contract would be a viable option for a few years before purchasing new equipment. He noted the town had recently purchased a new backhoe, which has a loading bucket similar in size to the requested loader.
Brown also suggested that staff work on aid agreements with local contractors with similar equipment that might be willing to help the town out when needed.
“It’s not just the purchase, you have storage, insurance, maintenance and making sure staff is properly trained on the equipment,” Brown said.
Town Manager Grady Miller said staff will further explore the possibilities raised by Brown and return with possible options at a later date.
Mayor Ginny Dickey thanked Brown for his insight. As a general contractor he is familiar with equipment options.
“Some of these things are a little out of (council members’) wheelhouse, and (Brown’s) comments are helpful,” Dickey said.
Miller said staff would continue the research without a motion to table or vote to reject the request.