The Town Council heard a proposal from staff at its Dec. 7 meeting to adopt a policy for use of the color lighting system during operation of the Fountain.
In 2020 a new LED lighting system was installed that shines colored lights on the Fountain after dark. Over the past year staff has received requests to use the lights on the Fountain for various events. The system allows for the use of a single static color while the fountain is operating or multiple colors changing through rotation during the display.
The lights have been used during the holidays and special community events, and during the NBA Finals the lights shown purple in honor of the Phoenix Suns. However, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council due to the number of requests, staff felt it appropriate to bring a policy proposal to the council.
Goodwin said staff has gotten requests to use the lighting for birthdays, anniversaries and personal milestones including gender reveals. She emphasized staff does not intend to honor such personal requests but felt there should be a policy to use as a guideline. The town would allow a limited number of requests and they may not be for personal or professional use and adhere to policy guidelines.
The plan includes use of the colors at the direction of the council and/or town manager based on criteria established by the policy.
Goodwin said colors could be used to highlight the significance and support of various holidays and observances as well as advocacy for such things as educating the public on an awareness campaign, significant health or safety issues. These might include cancer or domestic violence awareness.
The lighting display request is intended to draw public attention to an activity or event held by or partnered with the Town.
The lighting is also intended to promote state, local or national holiday or day of remembrance already recognized.
The council had some questions regarding proposed scheduling allowed by the policy (no more than four displays per month, each display allowed for up to four days with some approved exceptions, weekday or weekend blocks).
The use is contingent on availability of staff to oversee the operation, which currently must be done o site. Future technology upgrades may allow for remote operation.
The Fountain operates between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. subject to weather/wind conditions. The lights are not visible during daylight so any color displays would occur after sunset.
Town Manager Grady Miller said staff would consider council comments from the discussion and bring a final version back to the council in January for possible adoption.