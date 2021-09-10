On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 23, more than 350 Fountain Hills Volunteers will provide landscape debris removal, weed control, minor exterior home repairs, exterior wheelchair ramp building and exterior fence painting for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.
Serving residents who are in need of special care and support because of age or disabilities, financial hardship or other issues that leave them susceptible to harm is what the 13th Annual Make a Difference Day is all about.
Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland is seeking help to reach out and identify those residents in need-residents who will want assistance on Make a Difference Day.
There may be someone at church, school or in the neighborhood who would benefit from the time and services given by our volunteers. Invite them to participate. There are no fees involved. Resident work project submissions are due by Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Anyone who would like to be a recipient on MADD, contact Kim Wickland, Town Volunteer Coordinator, at 480-516-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov. Resident work project submissions are due no later than Friday, Sept. 10.
Volunteer registration is available at fh.az.gov/madd.