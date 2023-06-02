Wet wacky

The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department has a long list of summer activities lined up for kids and adults in the coming months. As usual, many of these events are designed to help beat the summer heat.

The splash pad is open and will be the site of a summer series on Tuesday evenings beginning June 6. The fun will continue each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. through July 25 (except July 4).