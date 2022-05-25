The Town of Fountain Hills Parks & Recreation has a long list of summer activities lined up for kids and adults in the coming months.
As usual many of these events are designed to help beat the summer heat. The new splash pad is ready to open and will be the site of a summer series on Tuesdays beginning June 7. The fun will continue each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. through July 26 (except July 5).
Come out to enjoy the splash pad, yard games set up nearby and get dinner from a nearby local restaurant, pack a picnic or grab something from a food truck on hand.
The popular Wet and Wacky Wednesday fun returns beginning June 8 with additional dates on June 22, July 13 and July 27. Kids cool off on the slip and slides, water games and play tag under the downpour of the Fountain Hills Fire Department hoses. The fun is at Four Peaks Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Beat the heat indoors for summer games on Thursdays inside the Community Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The fun begins June 9 and continues on June 16 and June 23. The fun continues on July 14 and July 21.
Enjoy board games, cornhole, video games, ping pong and more. Snacks and beverages are provided.
Enjoy a special picnic in the park with stargazing on Friday, June 17, at Four Peaks Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
Get dinner from a food truck and enjoy the family friendly inflatables. The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association will set up telescopes to introduce families to constellations.
There is a Family Fun Night set for the Community Center on Thursday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be games, crafts, activities, cornhole and inflatables for youth and adults.
The annual Back to School Bash will be at Four Peaks Park on Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy inflatables, water slides, games, a DJ and public safety vehicles from the fire department and sheriff.
No reason to be bored this summer. These activities are free with an open house, walk-in format.
There are also Teen Adventure Trips for those 13-18 including a Rattlers Arena Football game June 25; American Paintball Coliseum, July 14; and IFLY indoor skydiving, Aug. 4. Contact Parks and Recreation, Kade Nelson to register or for more information on these trips.