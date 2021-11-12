Residents are invited to get on board for the Town of Fountain Hills annual post-Thanksgiving Walk Off the Turkey hike on Friday, Nov. 26.
This will be an exercise pace challenging hike from the Golden Eagle Trailhead to the Adero Canyon Trailhead and return. The total distance is about nine miles, round trip.
For an extra challenge, some participants may wish to add a half-mile by climbing the Western Loop. It is possible to shorten the hike by arranging to be picked up at the Adero Canyon Trailhead.
Bring two to three liters of water, lunch or snacks. Wear sturdy boots. Hiking poles recommended. Leave pets at home for this hike.
Pre-registration for this hike is required. Visit fh.az.gov or scfh.org for registration information. Use registration #5908.
Golden Eagle Trailhead
14597 Golden Eagle Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.