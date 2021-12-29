The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department is ringing in the New Year with more than 100 program and class offerings with a wide array of options to help maintain the New year’s resolutions.
Adult fitness and wellness programs include Qigong and Essentrics, Aging Backwards. Also, a variety of yoga class options are available including Chair Yoga and Yoga in the Park.
Yoga Nidra Meditation is available along with other meditation options including an introduction class and Series 1 and Series 2. Also, the Soul Sound Experience is planned.
They are also offering FX Boom Fitness for adults and Welcome Wellness Build Your Immune System.
Language and writing classes include Beginning Spanish at three levels and creative writing.
Art options include the Paint Studio Club, all levels of Open Paint Studio, a progressive study with 3-objects/4-medium/6-weeks.
There is also a Drawing Mandalas for beginners class.
The town is offering a Fall Vegetable Gardening class.
Adult sports have a lot of options available, including senior softball tournaments, Slow Pitch Senior Softball League and Drop-in Senior Softball.
There are tennis classes for beginners and intermediate doubles for two rated levels.
There are dance options including classes for beginning country, social dancing, big band swing and dance parties.
The youth sports programs include a new multi-sport offering, Beginners Edge Youth Sports training.
Beginners Edge Youth Sports Training for basketball and soccer are also planned.
There are youth tennis programs available as well as All Star Sports parent/tot preschool and parent/tot gymnastics and preschool gymnastics.
STEM and STEAM youth programs include LEGO Roboteering, Make it Fly and Dazzling Decades Island.
There is also a Teen Adventure Trip scheduled for Jan. 28 to the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Detailed information on any of the programs mentioned can be found by stopping by Town Hall or the Community Center to pick up the latest In the Loop publication. Visit FountainHillsaz.gov/recreation for online registration and view upcoming program details. Questions may be directed to Fountain Hills Community Services at 480-816-5100 or customerservice@fountainhillsaz.gov.