Fountain Hills will throw a yearlong party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the world-famous fountain. The fountain was turned on for the first time on Dec. 15, 1970, the tallest fountain in the world at that time.
To celebrate this golden anniversary, a group of community members have come together to form the Fountain at 50 Celebration Committee. The goal of the committee is to have everyone in town – from social clubs, businesses, service organizations, to schools and faith-based groups – celebrate their history while commemorating the fountain’s anniversary.
The mission of the Fountain at 50 Celebration Committee is to organize a yearlong celebration for the town’s residents and visitors, which recognizes the anniversaries of Fountain Hills’ incorporation (Dec. 5, 2019) and installation of the fountain (Dec. 15, 2020). The celebration will run simultaneously with the town’s established celebrations and include participation by businesses, clubs, and organizations.
The year of celebration will begin on Dec. 7, 2019. An anniversary party, commemorating 30 years of the town’s incorporation, will be held as part of the annual Stroll in the Glow. The year will end with a grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the fountain in December 2020.
“We’re hoping everyone will find a way to help the town celebrate what is meaningful to them” said Brent Cruikshank, event chair. “Our committee members are dedicated to helping all the segments of the community commemorate their own organization’s history, milestones or other special events. It doesn’t matter what time of year you want to celebrate. We want something going on all year long.”
The committee is headed by Co-Chairs Alan and Brent Cruikshank and Rachael Goodwin. Sandra Ursini is serving as project administrator. The subcommittee members are: Polly Bonnett, media resource chair; Carol Carroll, tribal partners and Sister Cities chair; Jim Dickey, faith-based chair; Sharron Grzybowski, service organizations chair; Phyliss Kern, realtors and special funding chair; Cherie Koss, history chair; Sharon Morgan, business chair; Jenny Willigrod, arts chair and Stan Ziefert, education chair.
Many of the town’s major events throughout the year will use the Fountain at 50 theme, and the committee hopes many more activities will be planned to help celebrate the history of Fountain Hills, while looking toward the future.
For more information contact Rachael Goodwin (rgoodwin@fh.az.gov) or Sandra Ursini (fhcelebrates@outlook.com). More information is also available at the Fountain at 50 website, fh.az.gov/670/FH-Anniversary-Celebration.