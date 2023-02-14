The Town has outlined its budget schedule for the 2023/24 fiscal year. Following an open house presentation on Monday, Feb. 6, the Town has released the following schedule for budget planning meetings. The new fiscal year will begin on July 1, 2023.
The remaining schedule for budget discussions includes the Town Council retreat on Tuesday, Feb. 28 (the public is welcome to attend although input is limited).
On Tuesday, March 14, is the Town Council special session to review proposed capital improvement projects for the coming fiscal year.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Town Council will hold a special session to review the proposed budget.
On Tuesday, May 2, the council will consider the proposed tentative budget plan. This includes budgets for special districts the council oversees. The council may make changes to the tentative budget plan but only to reduce the proposed total. The approved tentative budget cannot be increased.
The final budget plan is to be considered at the Tuesday, June 6, council meeting during a special session.
All of these meetings are open to the public.