Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.