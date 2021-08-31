September 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pa.
In recognition of this milestone anniversary the Town of Fountain Hills is hosting a 9/11 Tribute throughout the week leading up to the anniversary date. The tribute includes a poetry and art exhibit featuring Memorial Wreaths from service organizations. The wreaths honor the memory of 9/11 and recognize its importance.
The week will culminate with a special ceremony on Sept. 11, beginning at the Veteran’s Memorial Wall at 6 p.m. Visit online for all the details and how to get involved at fh.az.gov/fh911tribute.
The event schedule is as follows:
September 11, at Fountain Park:
*6 p.m., Gather at the Veteran's Memorial Wall.
*6:15 p.m., Survivor leaf placement and procession to the Amphitheater.
*6:30 p.m., Ceremony and Remembrance.
The week-long tribute is a chance for all to remember and reflect on the impact this event had on this community, according to organizers. At this year's 9/11 Tribute, individuals are encouraged to pledge to help a person, the community, or the nation through an act of kindness or service. These acts of kindness align with the Town of Fountain Hills Golden Rule designation.
The activities are opportunities for families to create projects that symbolize healing, peace and survival. Children are encouraged to design a First Responders Badge and a Survivor’s Leaf to hang on a designated tree to be planted at the 9/11 Ceremony.
All ages are encouraged to make a paper crane either at home or with one of the town craft events. In Japanese culture, cranes are mystical animals that symbolize long life and healing. There is a legend that if a thousand paper cranes are folded, a wish or recovery from an injury will be granted. Chains of colorful paper cranes were a familiar sight across Manhattan in the aftermath of 9/11. Shortly after the attacks, a replica of the Statue of Liberty appeared outside a firehouse in midtown Manhattan. It was soon covered from torch to toe with tributes, including paper cranes, uniform patches, flags, notes, souvenirs, and other mementos from passersby. This statue continues as a reminder of the community of people that came together after the attacks to spread hope and healing.
9/11 Week
*September 6 - Deadline to enter the Art & Poem Exhibit.
Fountain Hills invites poets and artists from throughout the town to submit a poem or artwork to honor the lives lost and survivors from September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. The theme of the exhibit will reflect on the need to honor the memories of the victims, while also look forward to new beginnings. The poems and artwork will be displayed in the Community Center and on the Town website and social media.
*September 7 - Create a First Responder Badge.
*September 8 - Deadline to drop off paper cranes to Town Hall.
*September 10 - Create a Survivor’s Leaf
*September 11 - Stair Climb Challenge.
The Stair Climb Challenge honors the 343 first responders who gave their lives to help others on 9/11 by climbing 110 stories – the equivalent of the highest point of the World Trade Center. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which sponsors the stair climbs across the nation, the event not only honors the memories of first responders who died that day but also symbolizes the completion of their heroic journeys to save others. Sign up for the Stair Climb challenge and complete 2,071 steps on 9/11 to honor our first responders. Visit 911towerchallengefoundation.org for information on how to participate.
Visit fh.az.gov/fhtribute for more information about the tribute and how to participate.