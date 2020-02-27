Town Manager Grady Miller asked the Town Council to delay its decision regarding a $190,000 contract for painting the Community Center and the Library/Museum buildings in the Cutillo Civic Plaza.
Council members posed questions that staff was unprepared to answer and Miller said he would get the information regarding warranty and test data the council had inquired about.
Councilman David Spelich said he is learning firsthand as he tries to get bids for painting his own house there is a lot of information to digest. He said that, at the cost of this project, he wants to be sure the town is getting its money’s worth.
“I’m not against this painting project,” Spelich said. “It needs to be taken care of. I just want to be sure we get the best job.”
The Community Center and Library both opened around 2000 and were repainted in 2007.
“It has been approximately 13 years since the buildings have been painted and that is beyond the life expectancy of the paint applied at the time,” the staff report states.
Facilities Manager Raymond Rees said he is also seeking information from the Friends of the Library group regarding possible financial participation in the library project where the interior is also to be painted. That is a separate project.
The painting contract with Riddle Painting & Coatings, Co. would include the buildings, site walls, windows frames, doors, light poles and monument stands.
The funding for the work comes from the Capital Facilities Replacement Program. The bid is a cooperative purchase agreement through the Mohave schools program.
The council will reconsider the project at a future meeting.