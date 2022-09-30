Israeli delegation

Mayor Ginny Dickey, center, welcomes an Israeli government delegation in the lobby of Town Hall earlier this month.

Mayor Ginny Dickey, Town leaders, and the Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corp. met with an Israeli government delegation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Organized by Global Ties Arizona, the groups shared common issues within their organizations.

The Israeli delegation included the Knesset Parliamentary Advisor to the Chairman of the Coalition MK Mickey Zohar, Parliamentary Advisor to MK Eli Avidar, Parliamentary Advisor for the Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party, Legislative Advisor for the Minister of Finance, and the Bureau Chief to the Minister of Health. The group was accompanied by liaisons for the U.S. State Department.